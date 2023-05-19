comscore Truck spill closes Nimitz Highway westbound lanes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Truck spill closes Nimitz Highway westbound lanes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:43 am
Honolulu police have closed the westbound lanes of North Nimitz Highway at Sand Island Access Road after a truck spilled its load this morning.

Police responded to the area at 9 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

