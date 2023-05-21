Hawaii baseball team falls to Cal State Northridge

The Hawaii baseball team’s postseason hopes are on life support following an 8-6 loss to Cal State Northridge today at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif.

Jakob Simons hit a three-run homer after a Hawaii error kept the first inning going and Ali Camarillo homered and drove in three runs for CSUN (31-17, 17-10), which outscored Hawaii 19-8 over the final two games to take the series.

Hawaii dropped to 26-20 overall and 15-12 in Big West play and is three games back of UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Fullerton with three games to play.

UC San Diego, which finished conference play a week early at 21-9, is in the third season of a four-year transition from Division II to Division I and is ineligible to compete in the postseason.

The Rainbows host the Gauchos in the final series of the regular season beginning Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Stone Miyao and Jacob Igawa had two hits and drove in two runs each to lead the UH offense.

Harrison Bodendorf (5-2) allowed four unearned runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss.