Couple rescued from Stairway to Heaven Trail

A couple hiking the Stairway to Heaven Trail in Kaneohe was rescued this afternoon after they were unable to descend the trail on their own, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 1:20 p.m. HFD received a call from one of the hikers who said she and her boyfriend began hiking on the Moanalua Middle Ridge trail but were unable to descend the trail “due to inclement weather,” the fire department said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes later to walk the trail on foot and establish a landing zone at Kaneohe District Park for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

HFD made contact with the couple at around 2:15 p.m., and personnel inserted by Air 1 escorted the couple off the trail, which they left at around 4:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.