Firefighters extinguish blaze at Pearl City strip mall

Honolulu firefighters responded to an early morning fire that broke out at a strip mall in Pearl City today.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call of an activated fire alarm in the area of 98-450 Kamehameha Highway just before 3:50 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews found black smoke emerging from one of the businesses at a strip mall, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 4:30 a.m. and extinguished it 10 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.