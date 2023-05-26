Firefighters extinguish blaze at Pearl City strip mall

Honolulu firefighters responded to an early morning fire that broke out at a strip mall in Pearl City today.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call of an activated fire alarm in the area of 98-450 Kamehameha Highway just before 3:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found black smoke emerging from one of the businesses at a strip mall, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 4:30 a.m. and extinguished it 10 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.