Man, 51, charged after dog attack on Big Island injures 2

A 32-year-old woman sustained fractures and multiple puncture wounds to both arms after a dog attacked her in Pahoa Saturday, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The attack occurred in the Ainaloa Estates subdivision at about 4:50 p.m.

Hawaii island police said the woman was on her property with her dog on Bamboo Drive when a neighboring dog attacked her.

The victim’s mother, 52, was also reportedly bitten on her arm and shoulder, possibly by another dog, while trying to fend off the dog that attacked her daughter.

Police said the 32-year-old woman suffered fractures, multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to both arms. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she remains in stable condition.

A bystander managed to secure the dog to a post. The county’s animal control officers took custody of the dog and transferred it to a secure location.

Police noted the dog was not secured on a property at the time of the attack. The property has a partially fenced yard.

The dog owner, 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer, of Puna, turned himself in at the Pahoa Police Station Sunday. He was charged with permitting dog to stray and negligent failure to control a dangerous dog.

Kassebeer was released after posting $2,000 bail.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the dog attack is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.