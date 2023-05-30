comscore Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku closed due to police investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku closed due to police investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 am
The 57-400 block of Kamehameha Highway has been closed in both directions this morning due to a police investigation.

The section of highway is in Kahuku. The Honolulu Police Department issued an alert of the closure at 9:29 a.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

