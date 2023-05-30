Sipping on refreshing

Mangoes tend to vary in texture and sweetness depending on where they are from; tart varieties can add sour notes to salad while milder mangoes go well with chile and lime. In Pakistan and across South Asia, there is a revered, intoxicating sweetness to most mangoes. Adding yogurt and milk to chopped bits balances that sweetness and makes this Punjabi mango lassi the perfect chilled drink for hot summer months, when the fruit is in season. This recipe adds honey to the mix, making allowances for the kind of mango that might be available — but you can skip it, if luck sources sweet mangoes. For added luxury, finish the drink off with powdered cardamom and crushed nuts.

Mango Lassi

Ingredients:

• 3 cups/1 1/2 pounds frozen or fresh chopped mango

• 2 cups full-fat plain yogurt (preferably Desior Indian-style)

• 1 cup milk or water

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1 teaspoon cardamom powder (optional)

• 1 teaspoon crushed almonds (optional)

• 1 teaspoon crushed pistachios (optional)

Directions:

In a blender, blend mango, yogurt, milk, honey and salt until smooth.

Pour into glasses and top with cardamom powder and nuts, if using.

Total time: 5 minutes, serves 4.