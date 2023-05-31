Man in his 50s critical after rescue off North Shore

A man was taken in critical condition to a hospital after bystanders found him unresponsive in waters off Oahu’s North Shore, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Paramedics responded to Three Tables Beach where bystanders pulled the swimmer from the water at about noon Tuesday.

Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until EMS personnel arrived and took over.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to the swimmer described to be in his late 50s and took him in critical condition to a hospital.