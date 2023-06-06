Filipino feast

Find Filipino American cuisine that boasts bold flavors at PESO, located at Ward Centre in the former Piggy Smalls location. The new restaurant recently held its soft opening on May 26 with exciting menu offerings prepared by executive chef Ria Dolly Barbosa.

The restaurant, which also features a lumpia bar, offers specialty pastries, local fruits, ube and silog bowls for brunch and Pinoymakase — a take on Japanese omakase — which will allow patrons to enjoy a multicourse Filipino meal and curated wine and beverage pairing of the chef’s choosing. Patrons will also enjoy a wide variety of wine, specialty cocktails and beer to choose from.

PESO is open 5-10 p.m. for dinner Wednesdays-Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch.

Visit pesoneighborhood.com.

New lunch option

Ruth’s Chris Steak House recently launched its lunch menu at its Oahu restaurants. Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays at its Waterfront Plaza location, and Fridays and Saturdays at its Waikiki Beach Walk establishment.

Highlighted dishes from the new menu include steakhouse favorites, such as the signature filet, steak and frites, and Ruth’s cheeseburger. It also features a lunch prix-fixe meal, which includes a salad, filet, shrimp and accompaniment for $52.

To book a reservation, visit ruthschris.com/reservation. For more information and to see the full menu, visit ruthschris.com/hawaii.

Sake sensation

Celebrity chef Michael Mina’s restaurant, StripSteak, presents a special five-course dinner with sake pairings curated by MINA Group’s honored Master of Sake Stuart Morris at 6 p.m. on July 14.

The first course features a green onion “bundt” with whipped crème fraiche and smoked trout roe complemented with Heiwa “Kid” Natsu no Shippu Nama Junmai Ginjo. Next is a hamachi musubi with seasoned rice, kabayaki and butter miso paired with Kurouzaemon “PABU Label” Daiginjo. The third course comprises a hand-cut prime beef tartare and is joined by a Kukuryu Kuzuryu Junmai. Then, there is a SPB short rib paired with Tamagawa Yamahai Genshu “Red Label.” And lastly for dessert, enjoy a tropical cream with pineapple, passion fruit, caramel cream complemented by a Katafune 13 Junmai Ginjo Genshu.

The dinner is $155 and limited to 25 people. For more information, visit stripsteakwaikiki.com. To make a reservation, call 808-896-2545, or visit Seven Rooms at sevn.ly/xeupleki. Follow the restaurant (@stripsteakhi) on Instagram and Facebook.

Simply the ‘zest’

Hawaii’s first and only Krug Ambassador restaurant, Margotto Hawaii, participates in Krug’s annual program that challenges Krug Ambassador chefs from around the world to showcase their culinary talents by preparing dishes incorporating a single ingredient that pairs best with Krug Grand Cuvée or Krug Rosé. Margotto e Baciare Group executive chef Kenta Kayama will be among 112 international culinary ambassadors who will integrate this month’s designated ingredient, lemons, in their signature meals.

This June, Margotto Hawaii’s The Preview of Margotto, The Margotto Experience, and The Grand Degustation menus will all showcase at least one special dish honoring the vibrant citrus. In addition, Krug will be sold by the glass for $80 throughout the month. On June 12, a special nine-course dinner, Krug Grand Cuvée and Rosé, and wine pairings will be available for $375.

For more information, visit margotto-hawaii.com, or call 808-592-8500.