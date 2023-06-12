Morning brushfire on Kamehameha Highway contained

A brushfire that closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions on Oahu’s North Shore this morning has been contained, according to officials.

At about 8 a.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a brushfire in the area. Eight units responded, and the fire was contained by 11:40 a.m. HFD did not say how many acres were involved.

The closure occurred between Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road in Wahiawa and Weed Circle in Haleiwa, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, but reopened shortly after 10 a.m. according to an update on HNL.info.

The cause of the brushfire remains under investigation.