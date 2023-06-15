comscore Hiker airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hiker airlifted from Diamond Head Crater Trail

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:28 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A woman in her 70s was rescued on the Diamond Head Crater Trail this morning after she experienced a “medical emergency,” the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 9:20 a.m., HFD received a 911 call for the woman, who had been hiking on the trail but was unable to descend it on her own.

Rescue personnel ascended the trail by foot and reached the hiker at 9:45 a.m. After conducting a medical assessment and providing basic life support, the woman was escorted to an area where HFD’s Air 1 helicopter could reach her.

Air 1 flew the woman to a landing zone and her care was then transferred over to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services just before 10 a.m.

