Firefighters extinguish brush fire, rescue teen at Diamond Head

Honolulu firefighters battled a brush fire and rescued a hiker at Diamond Head this morning.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a 911 call came in at 7:55 a.m. for a brush fire near 4200 Diamond Head Road. Four units were dispatched, and the first was contained by 9:44 a.m.

Approximately 1 acre burned, according to HFD, but the brush fire did not affect the nearby trail or residents.

Then at 10:53 a.m., a 911 call was received for a female, teen hiker with a medical emergency at the Diamond Head Crater Trail.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene six minutes later.

The teen was hiking when she experienced a medical emergency and was unable to descend on her own.

After hiking up to meet the girl, providing a medical assessment and basic life support, HFD’s Air 2 helicopter airlifted her to a nearby landing zone.

She was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 11:31 a.m.