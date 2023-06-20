Firefighters extinguish brush fire, rescue teen at Diamond Head

Honolulu firefighters battled a brush fire and rescued a hiker at Diamond Head this morning.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a 911 call came in at 7:55 a.m. for a brush fire near 4200 Diamond Head Road. Four units were dispatched, and the first was contained by 9:44 a.m.
Approximately 1 acre burned, according to HFD, but the brush fire did not affect the nearby trail or residents.
Then at 10:53 a.m., a 911 call was received for a female, teen hiker with a medical emergency at the Diamond Head Crater Trail.
Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene six minutes later.
The teen was hiking when she experienced a medical emergency and was unable to descend on her own.
After hiking up to meet the girl, providing a medical assessment and basic life support, HFD’s Air 2 helicopter airlifted her to a nearby landing zone.
She was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 11:31 a.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.