Mini fruit jelly cups recalled due to choking hazard

The Hawaii State Department of Health is warning residents of a voluntary recall of mini fruit jelly cups sold at specialty retailers due to a potential choking hazard.

Richin Trading Inc. of Alhambra, Calif., has voluntarily recalled the following products:

>> Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Assorted Flavors); UPC 715685121437; Net Weight 52.91 oz.

>> Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Mango Flavor); UPC 715685121444; Net Weight 52.91 oz.

>> Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Lychee Flavor); UPC 715685121451; Net Weight 52.91 oz.

>> Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Assorted Flavors); UPC 715685121512; Net Weight 35.27 oz.

>> Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Lychee Flavor); UPC 715685121529; Net Weight 35.27 oz.

>> Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Mango Flavor); UPC 715685121536; Net Weight 35.27 oz

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reported incidents of consumers choking in connection with these products.

However, small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children, the FDA said.

The recalled jelly cups were distributed nationwide in retail stores in large, clear jars.

Customers who have purchased the above products are urged to return them to the store for a full refund or dispose of them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.

Customers with further questions may contact Richin Trading Inc. at 1-626-308-3212 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, Pacific Standard Time.