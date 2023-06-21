Man, 60, treated after ax attack at Aala Park

Honolulu Emergency Services personnel treated a 60-year-old man at about 9:11 p.m. Tuesday after he was reportedly attacked with an ax at 280 N. King St., the location of Aala Park.
EMS responded to a call from an individual who was assaulted with an axe. Paramedics treated the patient for serious injuries to the head and transported the 60-year-old to a hospital.
This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.