Man, 60, treated after ax attack at Aala Park

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 am
Honolulu Emergency Services personnel treated a 60-year-old man at about 9:11 p.m. Tuesday after he was reportedly attacked with an ax at 280 N. King St., the location of Aala Park.

EMS responded to a call from an individual who was assaulted with an axe. Paramedics treated the patient for serious injuries to the head and transported the 60-year-old to a hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

