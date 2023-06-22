HFD says cause of Aiea home’s fire was accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department said the cause of a fire at a home in Aiea was accidental.

Eight people and several pets were displaced by the fire, which broke out just before 4 p.m. at 98-114 Hekaha Street near Waimalu Shopping Center. HFD said one pet cat perished.

HFD said it responded to a 911 call at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday with nine units, and found heavy smoke emanating from the garage. The fire was under control at 4:22 p.m., and extinguished at 5:35 p.m.

An HFD investigator said the fire originated in the outdoor patio and carport area. The cause was the probable malfunction of portable propane cooking equipment that ignited nearby combustibles.

Damages are estimated at $746,000 to the property and $45,000 to its contents. Smoke alarms were not present in the residence.

No injuries were reported to the family, which was renting the home. The family initially lost a puppy named Moon, which has since been found. Another pet cat — which is white — is still missing.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced family as well as the family next door.

A GoFundMe has been created by a family member’s sister-in-law, which says the family lost everything, include their cat and car. The funds are to help them recover and get basics such as clothing and food.