Skyline: Rail station surrounded by farming is years away from major use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Skyline: Rail station surrounded by farming is years away from major use

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.

    This timelapse shows the view aboard the Skyline rail car between Aloha Stadium and East Kapolei from the first nine city rail stations, which are slated to open June 30. A one-way ride from Halawa to East Kapolei is approximately 22 minutes, according to the city Department of Transportation Services. The ride from Aloha Stadium (Halawa) includes stops at Kalauao (Pearlridge), Waiawa (Pearl Highlands), Halaulani (Leeward Community College), Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center), Ho'ae'ae (West Loch), Honouliuli (Ho'opili), Keone'ae (University of Hawaii West Oahu) and Kualaka'i (East Kapolei).

    Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium open Friday, June 30.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honouliuli - Ho’opili station is seen surrounded by farmland.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JUNE 22 A 344-stall park-and-ride lot was built next to the Honouliuli Ho‘opili station, which is currently surrounded by farmland. Pictured is the westbound view approaching the station.

Eventually, a dozen blocks surrounding the station are to become Ho‘opili’s town center with a high-density mix of businesses and residences. Read more

