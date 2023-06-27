Monk seal pup Loli‘i spotted in wild after long lapse

Wildlife officials have confirmed the sighting of Loli‘i — the monk seal pup Kaiwi gave birth to in 2021 at Kaimana Beach — after a long lapse.

Like Kaiwi’s latest pup, Pualani, the pup was relocated to a more remote beach after weaning to allow him to grow in the company of other wild seals, with less human interaction. But he had not been spotted since October 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

On Monday, NOAA announced in a Facebook post that the young seal spotted at a remote Oahu beach after a call to the hotline from a member of the public was indeed Loli‘i.

The news was uplifting after two young, female monk seals were recently found dead — one from blunt force injuries suspected to have been an intentional killing. NOAA Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible.

Kaiwi gave birth to Loli‘i at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki in April 2021. She returned in April of this year to give birth another pup, named Pualani.

NOAA reminds the public to give monk seal moms and pups the recommended 150 feet of distance both on land and in the water.

With only about 1,500 left in the wild, Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seal species in the world and are protected by state and federal laws.

Sightings can be reported to NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.