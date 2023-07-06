comscore Michelle Wie West shoots 79 in opening round of final LPGA tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Michelle Wie West shoots 79 in opening round of final LPGA tournament

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michelle Wie West hits from the 10th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, today, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Michelle Wie West’s competitive golfing career could be over as soon as tomorrow after the Punahou alumna shot a 7-over 79 in today’s opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Wie West, who announced this would be her final LPGA tournament, began her round on the back nine and made triple bogey on the par-5 18th hole. She finished with four bogeys and did not make a birdie.

Only four golfers, including Annika Sorenstam at 8 over, shot worse than Wie West in the morning wave. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko also shot a 79.

Wie West, who won five times on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, has not played a full LPGA schedule since 2018.

She is one of four Hawaii high school graduates playing in this week’s major tournament.

Marissa Chow (‘Iolani, Pepperdine) and Allysha Mae Mateo (Maryknoll, BYU) tee off at 11:57 a.m. Hawaii time. Allisen Corpuz (Punahou, USC) teed off just before 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time and parred her first hole — the par-4 10th.

