Michelle Wie West shoots 79 in opening round of final LPGA tournament

Michelle Wie West’s competitive golfing career could be over as soon as tomorrow after the Punahou alumna shot a 7-over 79 in today’s opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Wie West, who announced this would be her final LPGA tournament, began her round on the back nine and made triple bogey on the par-5 18th hole. She finished with four bogeys and did not make a birdie.

Only four golfers, including Annika Sorenstam at 8 over, shot worse than Wie West in the morning wave. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko also shot a 79.

Wie West, who won five times on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, has not played a full LPGA schedule since 2018.

She is one of four Hawaii high school graduates playing in this week’s major tournament.

Marissa Chow (‘Iolani, Pepperdine) and Allysha Mae Mateo (Maryknoll, BYU) tee off at 11:57 a.m. Hawaii time. Allisen Corpuz (Punahou, USC) teed off just before 11:30 a.m. Hawaii time and parred her first hole — the par-4 10th.