Woman, 32, in critical condition after hit-and-run on Keeaumoku

A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning in the Ala Moana area.

The crash happened at about 2:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman on her moped was traveling westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard when she was struck by an unknown motorist making a left turn onto Keeaumoku Street, according to Honolulu police. The motorist fled the scene of the crash, continuing northbound on Keeaumoku Street. A witness described the vehicle as a white pickup truck.

The woman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said it was unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.