Man in critical condition after running across Farrington Highway

A man is in critical condition after reportedly running across Farrington Highway and colliding with a truck this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

At just past 4 p.m. paramedics responded to the incident, which took place around the Farrington Highway and Fort Barrette Road intersection fronting the Kapolei Walmart.

EMS said bystanders saw the pedestrian, described as a man who about 30 years old, run across the first handful of lanes on the highway in an attempt to get to the other side before he collided with the right rear tire of the truck, which was moving at a “low rate of speed.”

The truck driver stopped and called 911. Paramedics provided advanced life-saving treatment and transported the man to a trauma facility in critical condition.