Hawaii wildfire risks increase as drought intensifies, officials say

State officials say severe drought conditions are now impacting the southern and western coastal areas of Maui, increasing the risk of wildfires.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says it is the first severe drought noted in the state this summer, with more to come.

“It’s no surprise we’re seeing wildland fires ignite in areas that are seeing worsening drought conditions,” said DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife State Protection Forester Mike Walker. “Forecasters continue to predict things will get worse before they get better, with an expectation that more severe drought conditions will plague larger areas of the state into late summer, early fall, and even through next winter.”

The West Maui Mountains and Central Maui are experiencing moderate drought conditions, while East Maui is abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Tuesday.

The entire island of Kahoolawe and west Lanai and Molokai are also abnormally dry, while a thin strip of southwestern Molokai is experiencing severe drought.

On Oahu, the monitor shows abnormally dry conditions along the southern and western coastlines – from Hawaii Kai to Kaena Point.

Wildfires are a threat year-round in Hawaii due to climate-change fueled conditions, according to DLNR.

DOFAW and county fire departments are urging people to be cautious and avoid igniting wildfires, which are most often started accidentally.

The chief causes include fireworks, dry grass ignited by heat from vehicle exhaust, sparks from machinery like weed whackers and all-terrain vehicles, and unattended campfires or barbecues.

Learn more about wildfire prevention at hawaiiwildfire.org.