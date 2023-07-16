4 teenagers seriously hurt in roll-over crash in Waimanalo

Four teenagers were seriously injured Sunday night after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed and rolled over on Old Kalanianaole Road in Waimanalo, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Services officials said two girls, ages 16 and 14, and two boys, both 15-years-old, were treated and taken to a hospital in serious condition after the crash just before 8:40 p.m.

Four Honolulu Fire Department units with 14 personnel responded to a 911 call at 8:38 p.m. reporting a motor vehicle crash near 42-051 Old Kalanianaole Road.

Firefighters arrived at 8:43 p.m to find a vehicle resting on its side with four occupants, HFD officials said.

“Two occupants were able to self-extricate while the other two occupants were still pinned,” an HFD news release said. “The responding HFD units stabilized the vehicles and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to free both occupants at 8:56 p.m. where patient care was transferred to EMS.”

Honolulu police temporarily closed the road as authorities responded and investigated the crash.