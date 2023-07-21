Man, 44, charged with murder in McCully bar shooting

A 44-year-old Honolulu man was charged with second degree murder this morning in connection with an early morning fatal shooting that followed an argument at the 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe.

Myron Young Takushi was charged with murder in the second degree, place to keep, use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony, and terroristic threatening in the first degree after he allegedly shot and killed 49-year-old William James Dahlin Jr. of Kaneohe early Wednesday morning.

Takushi is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Dahlin’s cause of death was ruled a homicide and the manner by which he died was gunshot wounds of the torso, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner.

Takushi was arrested Wednesday at about 1:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Lakimau Street in Kapahulu.

Honolulu police officers responded to a 12:44 a.m. call Wednesday in the 2000 block of South Beretania Street, “where someone had been shot in a liquor establishment,” according to HPD.

Officers found Dahlin unresponsive on the floor of the 2012 Sports Bar & Cafe and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Serv­ices personnel treated Dahlin and took him in critical condition to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m., police said.

Witnesses told police that Dahlin and Takushi suspect “were patrons of the establishment.” An argument between the pair escalated and Takushi allegedly shot the victim multiple times, the HPD report said.

Takushi allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, police said.