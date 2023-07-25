Consolidated to close Koko Marina theater on Sunday

Consolidated Theatres today announced it is closing its location at Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai this weekend.

The movie theater closes its doors for good after the last scheduled show on Sunday.

Consolidated, an affiliate of Reading International Inc. , said the decision to close the location was made after a strategic evaluation of its cinema portfolio that took current market conditions into account.

The announcement comes on heels of another closure — Maui’s only Consolidated Theatres location in Kahului – in July. The theater at Queen Kaahumanu Center closed July 10 after nearly 30 years in operation.

“It has been an honor and privilege to operate in the heart of the Hawaii Kai community for decades,” said Rod Tengan, regional manager of Consolidated Theatres, in a statement. “We offer great thanks to the people that we have served at this Consolidated location over many years. Despite a myriad of challenges faced by the exhibition industry from the unprecedented pandemic, we are honored to be recognized as an industry leader in Hawaii, and want our loyal audiences to know that our commitment to serving you, and delivering the highest quality entertainment, remains our top priority.”

To thank the community for years of patronage, Consolidated Theatres is offering each movie-goer at Koko Marina a free popcorn and “Mahalo Day” ticket pricing of $7 for all seats, all day, from Friday through Sunday.

Also, guests are invited to take an old movie poster from the theater’s library, on a first come, first served basis.

Consolidated said it was working to transition impacted employees at Koko Marina to other locations.