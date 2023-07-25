comscore Son of LeBron James in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

Son of LeBron James in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 6:40 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, in December 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, in December 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, January 16, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, January 16, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday.

LOS ANGELES >> Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said today.

The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on-site on Monday. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition today after leaving the intensive care unit.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the spokesman said. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He is an incoming freshman and was one of the top high school prospects in the country.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment with a USC athletic department spokesman and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game last season, tweeted his support: “Prayers to Bronny & The James Family as well (prayer emoji) here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Bronny James was stricken just over a year after USC freshman 7-footer Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during a practice. Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest on July 1, 2022, with athletic trainers rushing to use an automated external defibrillator to revive him.

Iwuchukwu had a battery-powered pulse generator known as an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator implanted in his chest, the Los Angeles Times reported. Iwuchukwu was able to play for the Trojans during the second half of last season.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up