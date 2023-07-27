Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina reopens after health inspection

The state Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch has allowed Maui Brewing Company to reopen in Lahaina after shuting it down due to a cockroach and rodent infestation.

The health department closed the restaurant on July 10 after it conducted an inspection and found the infestation, a build-up of grease and food debris, clutter that could harbor pests, and a lack of soap and paper towels.

The DOH said it issued the company a “pass” placard on Wednesday after a second follow-up inspection found that the restaurant had eliminated all its violations.

The initial follow-up inspection was conducted on July 19 and DOH staff observed that the restaurant had “cleaned and removed grease and pest harborage,” but there was still an active roach population, so it kept the restaurant closed.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Amakua Holdings Inc., and is located at 4405 Honoapiilani Highway.

Another inspection by the health department will be conducted in the future to assess the restaurant’s efforts to remain in compliance with pest control and prevention.