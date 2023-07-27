Corpuz shoots 71, 7 back of leader in Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France >> Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz shot an even-par 71 today and is tied for 50th after the first round of the Évian Championship, the fourth women’s major golf tournament of the season.

Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead.

The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee, and Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai — who recovered from a bogey and a double bogey early on.

“I had so much fun,” Reto said. “The views and everything, it’s just awesome to be here. I hit some good quality shots beginning of the round and just gave myself opportunities.”

American Angel Yin, who mixed seven birdies with four bogeys, was in a group of nine players who are three shots behind Reto after posting a 4-under 67.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada, who won in a wild finale last year for her second career major, carded a 2-under 69. She had a mixed round with four birdies and two bogeys.

American Angela Stanford, the 2018 champion, and Australian Minjee Lee, who won the 2021 tournament in a sudden-death playoff, joined Henderson amid a big group all on 69.

That put them one stroke ahead of World No. 1 Jin Young Ko — one of three South Koreans to win the tournament since it became a major in 2013 — and one also clear of American Nelly Korda, the Olympic champion, and Ireland’s Leona Maguire, the Meijer LPGA Classic winner.

Corpuz had two birdies and two bogeys in her round.

The second round begins at 7:15 a.m. local time and there will be a cut to the top-65.