Barricade resolved at Kahului residence

A barricade situation at a Kahului residence this afternoon was “peacefully resolved,” resulting in a 48-year-old man being taken into custody, the Maui Police Department reported.
At around 2:15 p.m. MPD was called for the situation at the Meheu Circle residence, where the man had barricaded himself alone. MPD said it was able to resolve the issue peacefully, and at around 4:15 p.m. the man was taken into custody for further medical evaluation.
No injuries were reported.
