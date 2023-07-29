Swell could cause coastal flooding throughout Hawaiian Islands

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal hazard warning that covers all the main Hawaiian Islands, warning that “isolated minor coastal flooding” could occur starting Sunday.

At around 3 a.m. officials issued the hazard warning, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, specifically around afternoon hours during daily peak tides.

Trade winds are producing “rough and choppy surf” along the east-facing shores of the state for much of the upcoming week, the weather service said. A southwest swell will increase surf along south-facing shores starting Sunday night through early next week.

The expected high tides over the next several days will be some of the highest of the year, according to NWS, prompting the concerns of possible coastal flooding.

Officials said impacts could be felt at vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks and other coastal infrastructure.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water,” the NWS said. “Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”