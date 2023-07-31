Coastal flooding during afternoon high tides, forecasters warn

Summer king tides are here, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas of Hawaii today through Wednesday.

The flooding may occur when tides peak during the afternoon hours, particularly in low-lying coastal roadways, docks, and marina parking lots.

It may also result in the flooding of beaches that are normally dry and result in minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

NWS advises the public to avoid driving through flooded roadways, secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches, and move electronics or other valuables to higher ground.

King tides — or perigean spring tides – occur when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its monthly orbit, resulting in stronger gravitational pull.

This produces the highest high tides of the year, or king tides, according to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program.

UH is seeking citizen scientists to photograph and document these occurrences to better understand the future impacts of sea level rise.

UH welcomes submissions of photographs at its project website PacificIslandsKingTides.org.