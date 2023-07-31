comscore Man, 55, pulled from ocean in Kaaawa has died | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 55, pulled from ocean in Kaaawa has died

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 55-year-old man who lost consciousness while in the ocean at Kaaawa on Sunday afternoon has died, according to Honolulu police.

Police said an emergency call was received at about 2:19 p.m. on Sunday from a 52-year-old woman and 31-year-old man that the man had become unresponsive while in the ocean.

Honolulu Emergency Services and the Fire Department responded and performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said, where he later died.

No further details were provided.

Police said there were no signs of foul play, and have classified the case as an unattended death.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Memphis police shoot suspect after shots fired outside Jewish school

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up