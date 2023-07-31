Man, 55, pulled from ocean in Kaaawa has died

A 55-year-old man who lost consciousness while in the ocean at Kaaawa on Sunday afternoon has died, according to Honolulu police.

Police said an emergency call was received at about 2:19 p.m. on Sunday from a 52-year-old woman and 31-year-old man that the man had become unresponsive while in the ocean.

Honolulu Emergency Services and the Fire Department responded and performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said, where he later died.

No further details were provided.

Police said there were no signs of foul play, and have classified the case as an unattended death.