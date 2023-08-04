2 charged in armed carjacking, kidnapping in Kahala

Two people arrested following an armed carjacking in Kahala last week have been charged with first-degree robbery and kidnapping.

On Wednesday Jessica Houtz, 29, and Atapana Azriel Ulufale, 28, were arrested following the incident.

The Honolulu Police Department today said they have been charged with multiple felony offenses. Ulufale is being held on an aggregate bail of $500,000, police said. Houtz is being held on an aggregate bail of $75,000.

A 35-year-old man told police he was in his vehicle at 8:30 p.m. on the evening of July 27 when he was approached by two men, one brandishing a firearm, and a female. The trio reportedly took control of the victim’s vehicle and at some point forced him into the trunk of his car, police said.

They drove around for several hours before releasing the victim at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. They then fled with his vehicle and personal items, according to police.

On Wednesday police located the victim’s vehicle, which had been occupied by the two suspects. The third person involved remains on the loose, police said.