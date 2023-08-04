Kalihi house fire displaces 4 residents

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a Kalihi house fire that displaced four residents Thursday night.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded with 10 units and 39 personnel to a 8:22 p.m. 911 call for a building fire at 1219 Makalapua Place
The first firefighters arrived at 8:28 p.m. to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a single-story home. They “initiated an aggressive fire attack with hand-lines” and had the blaze extinguished in 10 minutes, according to a HFD news release.
No one was home at the time of the fire but the American Red Cross was called to assist the four people who were displaced, HFD said.
A fire investigator will try to determine the cause of the fire and provide damage estimates, HFD said.
