Man dies after car slams into his disabled vehicle on side of H-1

A 46-year-old man who stopped with car trouble on the side of the H-1 Freeway died after another car rear-ended his vehicle, pushing it forward and striking him as he was investigating the problem.

Honolulu police said the fatal collision occurred on the shoulder of the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the Kaimakani Street overpass in the Aiea area.

According to police, the 46-year-old male had gotten out of his his vehicle and was attempting to address the mechanical issue when a 56-year-old female motorist traveling eastbound on the H-1 Freeway drifted into the eastbound shoulder and into the stalled car.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators said it doesn’t appear that speed, drugs and alcohol were contributing factors in this collision.

This is the 32nd Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 29 at the same time in 2022.