Corrections: Aug. 8

>> Regarding a dispute with the state, Hawaii Pacific University’s full statement to the Star-Advertiser said, “There are inaccuracies in the facts as stated. HPU is current on all lease obligations. HPU is in regular communications with the Department of Transportation-Harbors and the Aloha Tower Development Corporation and has contacted the new administration to determine if there are any issues requiring resolution.” A Page B1 story Sunday paraphrased the first sentence and incorrectly said that HPU’s statement had cited the Department of Transportation as providing the inaccuracies.

>> Justin Kamanao-Bulosan, a right-handed hitter for Pearl City, was shown during the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series in a Page C5 photo Sunday. The caption misidentified Kamanao-Bulosan.