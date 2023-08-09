Army, Hawaii National Guard deploy to assist in wildfire efforts

The Hawaii Army National Guard and 24th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks have deployed personnel and helicopters to assist with devastating fires on Maui and the Big Island.

On Maui, 16 Guardsmen were activated Tuesday night and started assisting the Maui Police Department with traffic control. Another 20 will start today along with helicopter fire suppression from two CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Another 12 Guardsmen will be assisting First Responders with Search and Rescue starting today.

For Hawaii island, 30 Guardsmen started this morning to assist with traffic.

The 25th Infantry Division is supplying fire supression support.

Multiple helicopters, two UH-60 Blackhawks and one CH-47 Chinook, are assisting with fire suppression as weather permits.