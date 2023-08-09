Maui’s War Memorial Complex accepting donations for fire evacuees

Maui County officials have opened up the War Memorial Complex as a dropoff center for donations to assist housing fire evacuees in emergency shelters.

Non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets are being accepted, according to officials.

The dropoff center will be open until 6 p.m. today, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Those wishing to donate should enter the complex via Kanaloa Avenue and drop off donations at the field on the left.

Officials remind the public that Maui fire stations are unable to accept donations for shelters.

Firefighting crews continue to battle fires in Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry fueled by a combination of dry lands and strong winds resulting from the passage of Hurricane Dora south of Hawaii.

More than 2,100 people were housed overnight Tuesday in four emergency shelters on Maui.