VIDEO: Hawaii officials provide update on wildfires

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:47 pm
  • VIDEO BY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR OF HAWAII

    State leaders provide an update on the destructive wildfires on Maui and Hawaii island.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii National Guard Adj. Gen. Ken Hara addressed the media this morning with Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii National Guard Adj. Gen. Ken Hara addressed the media this morning with Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke.

State leaders are holding a press conference at 9 p.m. to provide an update on the wildfires and impacts of Hurricane Dora across the state.

Speakers include Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke (serving as Acting Governor); Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General; Hawaii State Department of Defense; Bob Fenton, Regional Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency; U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono; and James Tokioka, Director, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

Watch the livestream video above.

Looking Back

