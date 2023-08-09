VIDEO: Hawaii officials provide update on wildfires

State leaders are holding a press conference at 9 p.m. to provide an update on the wildfires and impacts of Hurricane Dora across the state.
Speakers include Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke (serving as Acting Governor); Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General; Hawaii State Department of Defense; Bob Fenton, Regional Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency; U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono; and James Tokioka, Director, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.
