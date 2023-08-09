Massive wildfires devastate Lahaina, wreak havoc across 2 islands

A massive wind-swept wildfire, one of many across two islands, swept through Lahaina town, forcing large-scale evacuations, burning homes and business, and leading to the rescue of a dozen people who fled into the ocean to escape the flames and heavy smoke that destroyed much of historic Font Street.

In addition to Lahaina, major fires in Kula and Kihei, led to evacuations in those Maui communities Tuesday. Roads and schools were closed today as firefighters and other first responded struggle to keep up with the unprecedented disaster.

The state Department of Transportation said about 1,800 people sheltered in place overnight at the Kahului Airport, and many west-side highways were closed. “HDOT worked with airlines/TSA to shelter passengers for safety’s sake as wildfires continue to burn in Lahaina and upcountry,’ DOT tweeted this morning.

Several shelters were open on the Valley Island including Maui High School, the Hannibal Tavares and Kihei community centers on Maui, and Waimea Community Center and Hisaoka Gym on Hawaii Island.The quick-moving brushfires forced two other shelters to relocate. The Lahaina Civic Center shelter was moved Tuesday night to Maui Preparatory in Napili-Honokowai “to place evacuees away from impacted Lahaina town,” the Maui Fire Department said, and residents at the Kihei Community Center evacuation site was relocated to Maui High “as a precautionary measure.”

Hawaii island was also dealing with major brushfires and shelters remained open today at Waimea Community Center and Hisaoka Gym on the island.

As the fires raged out of control Tuesday night, Maui County tweeted that multiple roads in Lahaina were closed with a warning: “Do NOT go to Lahaina town.”

In Lahiana, the U.S. Coast Guard responded to areas where people went into the ocean to escape the fire and smoky conditions Tuesday. The Coast Guard tweeted that a crew rescued 12 people from the water off Lahaina.

The fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early today. Traffic has been very heavy as people try to evacuate and officials asked people who weren’t in an evacuation area to shelter in place to avoid adding to the traffic, she said.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which was passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance of 500 miles, was partly to blame for gusts above 60 mph that knocked out power as night fell, rattled homes and grounded firefighting helicopters. Dangerous fire conditions created by strong winds and low humidity were expected to last through Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, who is traveling, and activated the Hawaii National Guard.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen also issued an emergency proclamation in response to the ongoing Maui fires.

On Hawaii island, fire has threatened about 200 homes in and around Kohala Ranch, which has a population of more than 500. The fire was also threatening a volunteer fire department, local electrical transmission lines, and an AT&T cellular communications tower in the area, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials said.

The fire was not contained and had burned more than 600 acres when the state made the request was made, officials said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, meanwhile, approved Hawaii’s request for a disaster declaration to provide assistance with the wildfire on Hawaii island, HI-EMA officials said.

The decision under the Fire Management Assistance Grant program allows for federal reimbursement of up to 75% of the eligible firefighting costs.

“We’re grateful to our federal partners for their quick review and decision, which will help Hawai‘i County meet this challenge in Kohala,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros in a statement.

Officials were not aware of any deaths and knew of only one injury, a firefighter who was in stable condition at a hospital after experiencing smoke inhalation, Martin said

There’s no count available for the number of structures affected by the fires or the number of people affected by evacuations, but Martin said at the four Maui shelters open had over 1,000 people at the largest.

“This is so unprecedented,” Martin said, noting that multiple districts were affected. An emergency in the night is terrifying, she said, and the darkness makes it hard to gauge the extent of the damage.

“Right now it is all-hands-on-deck and we are anxious for daybreak,” she said.

Cell-phone towers around Lahaina had reportedly burned and landlines were also down.

In West Maui 911 service was not available and residents were directed to call the police department.

Because of the wind gusts, helicopters weren’t able to dump water on the fires from the sky — or gauge more precise fire sizes — and firefighters were encountering roads blocked by downed trees and power lines as they worked the inland fires, Martin said.

About 14,500 customers in Maui were without power early Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us.

“It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island given that it’s multiple fires, multiple evacuations in the different district areas,” Martin said.

Winds were recorded at 80 mph in inland Maui and one fire that was believed to be contained earlier Tuesday flared up hours later with the big winds, she added.

“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea said.

In the Kula, Maui, at least two homes were destroyed in a fire that engulfed about 1.7 square miles, Bissen said. About 80 people were evacuated from 40 homes, he said.

“We’re trying to protect homes in the community,” Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth said of evacuating about 400 homes in four communities in the northern part of the island. As of Tuesday, the roof of one house caught on fire, he said.

On Maui, the following public school were closed today:

West Maui

Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Lahaina Intermediate

Lahainaluna High

Upcountry Maui

King Kekaulike High

Central Maui

Maui High (which is being used as evacuation shelter)

South Maui

Kihei Elementary

Lokelani Intermediate

Kamali‘i Elementary

Kulanihako‘i High

Updates will be posted at hawaiipublicschools.org.

In addition to the public school closures, Kamehameha Schools Maui and Aapueo Preschool will also remain closed Wednesday.