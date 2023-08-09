comscore WATCH LIVE: State, county leaders give update on wildfires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: State, county leaders give update on wildfires

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 am
  • Video by Office of the Governor of Hawaii

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

State and county leaders are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the wildfires and impacts of Hurricane Dora across the state..

Speakers include Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke (serving as Acting Governor), Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr., County of Maui, Mayor Mitch Roth, County of Hawaiʻi, Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General, Hawaiʻi State Department of Defense, James Barros, Administrator, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, James Tokioka, Director, Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism and Daniel Nāhoʻopiʻi, Chief Administrative Officer, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Watch the livestream video above.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

