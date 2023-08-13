2 East Pacific tropical cyclones not expected to threaten Hawaii

Two storms are churning in the East Pacific but neither are currently expected to become a threat to Hawaii.

Newly formed Tropical Depression Eight-E is expected to enter the Central Pacific Monday as a tropical storm. Sunday evening it was centered 1,235 miles east-southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

“Slow strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm tonight or on Monday,” forecasters said.

While the storm may grow in intensity over the next few days, it is supposed to start weakening by midweek as it continues a westward track hundreds of miles south of the Hawaiian islands.

Further off in the East Pacific, not far from Mexico, Tropical Storm Fernanda will also move west and is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane far from land.

“Rapid intensification is forecast over the next day or so, and Fernanda is now forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by tomorrow,” the hurricane center said Sunday evening. “Gradual weakening is expected to begin thereafter.”

On Sunday evening, the storm was 695 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, and moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

By Friday, the hurricane center’s five-day forecast has it entering the Central Pacific as a weakening post-tropical remnant low, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu, meanwhile, said the islands will see moderate tradewinds through Monday.

The tradewinds will become breezy Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds to the distant north and Tropical Depression Eight-E moves by to the south, forecasters said.

High temperatures in Honolulu will be 89 degrees, while overnight lows will be in the high-70s.