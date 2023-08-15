State opens West Maui health clinic for wildfire patients

The state Maui District Health Office on Monday opened a coordinated health clinic in Lahaina to help patients directly impacted by the wildfires.

The clinic, launched in partnership with local community agencies, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center on Akoakoa Place, below Lahaina Civic Center.

The clinic offers general wound care, first aid, pharmacy services, mental health services and other general health care services.

Participating community partners include Malama I Ke Ola, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Mauliola Pharmacy, American Medical Response and Minit Medical.

No appointment is necessary, and health insurance is not required. Limited translation services will be available in Ilocano and Tagalog.

Mobile services operating out of the main clinic will also be available upon request.

Call 808-984-8201 or 808-984-8260 for more information.