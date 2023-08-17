Hawaii Health Systems, Kaiser agree on new contract

Following months of negotiations, Kaiser Permanente and the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation announced today they have agreed on the key terms for a new contract.

The new, four-year contact would cover services for Kaiser Permanente members at all HHSC facilities across the islands, including Hilo Medical Center and Kona Community Hospital.

“We are very pleased with this new contract that supports our goal of providing high-quality and affordable health care to our members,” said Greg Christian, president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, Hawaii, in a news release. “HHSC has long been a valued community partner and we appreciate the important role they play in our state in providing acute care and long-term services on the Neighbor Islands. We look forward to our renewed partnership with HHSC.”

In late July, HHSC, a state-subsidized public hospital system, announced it had extended contract negotiations with Kaiser to Tuesday. Negotiations had originally been scheduled to end Dec. 31, and had been extended several times.

Both parties have reached an agreement on rates, according to Kaiser, and will finalize the remaining details for a mutually beneficial agreement over the next 60 days.

HHSC also agreed to new contracts with HMSA in July 2022, and with UHA in June.

The HHSC network of hospitals and clinics provides health care services to residents and visitors in the state regardless of ability to pay.

HHSC facilities include Hilo Medical Center, Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua, Kau Hospital, Kohala Hospital, and Kona Community Hospital on Hawaii island; and Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital and Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital on Kauai.

Kaiser Permanente members will continue to have uninterrupted access to care at HHSC facilities.