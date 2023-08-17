Lahaina senior home mourns 3 lost to wildfires

The latest count of tenants who died due to the Maui fires at Hale Mahaolu Eono, a 35-unit senior housing complex destroyed in Lahaina, has now reached three.

The three, including 79-year-old Buddy Jantoc, have been reported deceased by the media, according to a news release from Hale Mahaolu today.

A total of 22 tenants, including the resident manager, have been located.

Four tenants’ family members confirmed they are still missing, while another four have not responded to management’s phone messages. Two units were vacant at the time of the fire.

“We are deeply saddened by reports of the passing of Hale Mahaolu tenants in the recent wildfires in Maui,” said Grant Chun, Hale Mahaolu executive director, in a news release. “Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and loved ones. The safety of our tenants has always been our foremost priority. We are here to provide any necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.”

Hale Mahaolu provides low-income housing for independent seniors on Maui, according to the release, with staff available to help when requested. But many have their own vehicles and come and go as they please.

This is a timeline of what transpired on Aug. 8, the day of the deadly fire, based on recollections from staff at Hale Mahaolu:

7:30 a.m. — A non-resident staffer who saw smoke decides to alert tenants that they might want to evacuate. Staffers spend the next half-hour knocking on every door, alerting tenants and encouraging them to be ready to evacuate themselves.

9 a.m. — Maui County officials declare the brush fire in Lahaina is 100% contained.

9-10 a.m. — Resident manager returns to Mahaolu from another property.

10:30 a.m. — Strong winds topple trees and electric poles in Lahaina.

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — As the area becomes hot and smoky, the resident manager decides to evacuate with his wife. He encourages four residents to leave with him, but they decided not to. Maui County did not issue an evacuation notice for the neighborhood.

Hale Mahaolu did not identify the two other residents that perished in the fire.