comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. Josh Green provides update on Maui disaster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Josh Green provides update on Maui disaster

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:00 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • VIDEO COURTESY GOV. JOSH GREEN

Gov. Josh Green will deliver an address at 6 p.m. to discuss the latest updates on ongoing disaster relief efforts on Maui.

The governor will be joined by first lady Jaime Green.

Watch the livestream video above.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lahaina man arrested on suspicion of entering disaster area

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up