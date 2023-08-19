Schatz provides guide to federal resources available after Maui disaster

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz office has released a guide to help people and businesses affected by the Maui wildfires get access to federal resources and programs.

The guide for individuals, workers, veterans, and small businesses provides information on how to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Assistance, Small Business Administration loans, and unemployment benefits. It also contains information for residents seeking mental health support or enrollment in health insurance through Medicaid, the senator’s office said in a news release today.

“The scale of destruction from these fires is devastating, and the recovery process will be long,” the Hawaii Democrat said. “Help is available. Whether you need assistance for your home or business, unemployment benefits, or health care, there are a variety of resources and programs available which I encourage everyone to look into. We will continue to update this guide with additional resources and information as they become available.”

Residents can also find details on mail service, replacing personal documents and identification, shelters across Maui, resources to help locate a family member, and the latest on air travel and school closures, his office said.

The guide will be regularly updated and is available at schatz.senate.gov/fires.