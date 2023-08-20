comscore Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku closed in both directions after crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku closed in both directions after crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 pm
A motor vehicle collision has prompted the closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directions fronting 56-042 Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

No other details were immediately available.

