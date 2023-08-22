Man dies following vehicle collision at Waipio Costco parking lot

A man in his 70s died this evening following a vehicle collision in the Waipio Costco parking lot, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.
The incident took place at around 8 p.m., the department said. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead on arrival.
No additional information about the collision was provided.
