An easy ice cream dessert

This outrageously easy “ice cream” is just the sort of dessert to please everyone at the table — the vegans, the lactose-intolerant, the paleo enthusiasts, the picky children. Just toss four frozen bananas into a blender and give it a good whirl. If you like soft-serve consistency, eat it right away (and adding a few tablespoons of milk to the blender wouldn’t hurt, but it’s not necessary). For more traditional scoops, freeze it in an airtight container, and dole out as you would the Ben & Jerry’s.

Consider adding a spoonful of peanut butter, Nutella or honey; a handful of chocolate chips or almonds; or a 1/2 teaspoon of powdered ginger, cardamom or cinnamon.

One-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream

Ingredients:

• 4 ripe bananas

Directions:

Peel the bananas, cut them in 2to 3-inch chunks and place them in a freezer bag in the freezer for at least 6 hours. Remove and blend in a blender until smooth. Serve immediately, or freeze in an airtight container for at least 2 hours. Scoop and serve.

Total time: 6 hours 10 minutes, serves 4.