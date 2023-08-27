No. 9 Oregon wins over Hawaii at Rainbow Wahine Classic

Mimi Colyer, the reigning AVCA Freshman of the Year, had a match-high 17 kills to help No. 9 Oregon complete a perfect run through the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of Hawaii this evening at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 4,600 brought the energy in the opening set before the Ducks scored five of the final six points to break a 20-20 tie.

Middle Amber Igiede had four of her seven kills in the second set but Oregon again proved to be too much down the stretch.

Hawaii went to its bench for the first time this season, bringing in freshman setter Jackie Matias and junior outside hitter Paula Guersching, who made their UH debuts late in the second set.

Senior hitter Kendra Ham saw action for the first time this season in the third set.

Oregon didn’t drop a set all weekend and closed out the match with a 5-0 run.

Sophomore Caylen Alexander led Hawaii with 10 kills and eight digs.

Hawaii will welcome No. 22 Southern California to the islands next for two matches next week. The Trojans went 1-2 to start the season losing to No. 19 Houston and No. 23 Rice.